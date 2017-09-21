Longtime Hillary Clinton supporter. She was also the person behind the fund to get people to donate to have Trump booted off Twitter. People donated thousands for that with no idea of where the money was going to go. Where’s the money?

Via Free Beacon:

Valerie Plame Wilson, a former CIA operative who sparked outrage by tweeting out an anti-Semitic article Thursday, fundraised for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during her 2016 campaign.

The New York Times reported in August 2015, “Valerie Plame Is Among Hillary Clinton’s September Fund-Raisers.”

“Hillary Rodham Clinton will make a two-day swing across the West Coast to raise money next month, where her campaign will hold a fund-raiser with the exposed former C.I.A. officer Valerie Plame,” reported the Times‘ Maggie Haberman.

