They’re not going to have a lot for 2018 if they keep tanking themselves like this. And it’s in no small measure to Hillary and Antifa.

The Democratic National Committee’s already dire financial standing worsened during the month of August, according to its Wednesday night filing to the FEC.

The DNC raised just $4.4 million last month, the second lowest August fundraising figure for the party in the past decade. The party had less cash on hand at the end of the month than it did at the beginning, as its spending outpaced its fundraising by $44,575.

And it gets worse. The DNC’s debt substantially increased from $3.4 million to $4.1 million, a figure equal to about 60 percent of the committee’s total cash on hand.

