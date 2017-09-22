Obama won’t guarantee jobs or economic development.

Via Chicago Sun Times:

About 300 residents packed a South Side auditorium Wednesday night to demand that the promise of jobs, economic development and other benefits of the Obama presidential library center be put in writing.

The activists and residents want a community benefits agreement, something many say will protect the neighborhoods and people the center may displace.

“The soul of our city is at stake,” said Jay Travis, of the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization. “Will Chicago be home to all people regardless of race and income or will we sit back and watch city government systematically remove us?”

As the Obama Foundation continues to draft plans for the Obama Center, community stakeholders gathered Wednesday evening in the auditorium of Hyde Park Academy to renew their efforts to get the agreement, an idea the foundation has not embraced.

Last week, at the foundation’s community meeting, President Barack Obama himself told residents that he would not sign a benefits agreement, which would put into writing the promises the foundation has made thus far on bringing jobs, economic development and resources to the South Side.

Those present Wednesday evening said promises would no longer cut it.

Keep reading…