Take their advice.

Via Free Beacon:

A group of some 45 national security experts signed a letter, released Tuesday, calling on President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

The letter, released by the Center for Security Policy, called on Trump to withdraw the U.S. from the so-called “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action” (JCPOA) using a plan proposed by former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton. It also asks Trump to not certify that Iran has been in compliance with the agreement.

Trump has in recent weeks renewed his criticism of the deal, which he attacked vehemently on the campaign trail. Amid speculation that he might refuse to certify compliance at the upcoming October 15 deadline, Trump slammed the JCPOA in front of the United Nations on Tuesday.

