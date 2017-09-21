This is a lawmaker? She has no idea what’s in the Constituition.

Via Daily Caller:

California Rep. Maxine Waters is not a member of any of the Congressional committees investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government. She also has no particular insight into Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling. But that didn’t stop the Democratic lawmaker from offering up a “guarantee” on Thursday that Trump colluded with the Kremlin during last year’s presidential campaign.

“Here you have a president who I can tell you and guarantee you is in collusion with the Russians to undermine our democracy,” Waters boldly told an audience at an event for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation in Washington, D.C.

Waters has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics in the House. Since the election, she has consistently called for the Republican to be impeached, going as far as chanting “Impeach 45” at political rallies.

Keep reading…