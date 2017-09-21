Kanye should sell a sanitized version of the song for the white people to sing.

Via Fox News:

Some sorority sisters at the University of New Hampshire are being investigated after a video showing them singing along to a Kanye West song containing the N-word was posted on social media.

The Snapchat video shows the members of Alpha Phi Sorority dancing at a party and singing the N-word as part of the lyrics to the song. It prompted other students to condemn the sorority’s “ignorant and insensitive” behavior.

The critique was posted Tuesday on an anti-racism student Facebook group called “All Eyes on UNH.”

“A member of Alpha Phi Sorority put up this video of girls singing along to ‘Gold Digger’ by Kanye West on her Instagram story,” the post reads. “The girls sing the N-word without thinking of the implications.”

“This is a showcase of ignorance and that the Panhellenic Council should do better in combating racism. The first step is addressing willful ignorance.”

Social media users rushed to criticize the sorority, claiming it perpetuates racism.

“If you know the lyrics so well, then you should know when the word is coming up and literally shut your mouth,” UNH student Sofia Ford commented under the video on Facebook.

“Not a word for us (white people) to use under any circumstances. It’s ignorant and insensitive. Literally, the N-word should never leave your mouth. If you are white and think this is OK, then you have some serious growing up to do. Buy a dictionary and look up the term ‘institutionalized racism,’ and then come and defend this behavior.”

“Hey white people, literally just don’t broadcast you and your clan of Beckys saying the N-word and you’ll be fine,” seconded Maggie Lowe. “Don’t give any ‘it’s expression crap’ because white people will never ever ever be able to tell me what it’s like to be an ‘n-word.’”

