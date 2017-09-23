Although her comment was beyond silly, no one deserves death threats. Update to this story.

Via KCEN:

Killeen resident Daniell Rider responded Wednesday to backlash she has received after posting to Facebook a photo of a faux raw cotton decorative plant sold at craft giant Hobby Lobby — a company she urged to remove the decor by arguing the decoration was insensitive.

“This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton…a commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote on Facebook. “A little sensitivity goes a long way. PLEASE REMOVE THIS ‘decor.'”[…]

“It doesn’t represent a decoration for me it represents a time of oppression for my people,” Rider told KCEN-TV reporter Emani Payne in an interview Wednesday.

Rider said she did not regret her post, adding she hopes a representative for Hobby Lobby will reach out to her and consider removing the cotton decoration from store shelves.

“I wasn’t trying to be divisive,” Rider explained. “If I was trying to be divisive I would’ve talked about the world, race relations. I am simply a consumer talking to a retailer. And, all I said was I found something offensive”

