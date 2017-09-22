Thugs aren’t doing their homework.

A Cocoa store owner said he chased off a would-be thief at gunpoint this Wednesday morning and forced the man to give back stolen beer.

This is the fifth time that store owner has used his gun in defense of his store and himself.

Store owner Sowann Suy temporarily closed his store after another shooting.

Suy said he fired a warning shot at a man after the attempted thief tried to beat him up and steal some beer.

A witness said the man came out of the door with a beer in each pocket, and Sowann was right behind him with his gun.

“I told him to give my beer back, and he ignored it. I pointed a gun at him, and he gave me my beer back, and I shot one bullet in the air,” Suy said.

Rescuers airlifted the first would-be robber shot by Sowann in 2009.

“He had a perfect right to defend himself; everyone does,” said Barbara Matthews, with the Cocoa Police Department.

In 2010, surveillance video shows Suy, gun in hand, chasing another thief, and in 2016, he shot pictures on his phone of a third robber lying on the ground with three of Sowann’s bullets in him.

“People are lazy; don’t want to work. They want easy stuff. That’s not right. You live in the United States, should be everybody has to work hard for it; earn your own money,” Suy told WESH 2 News.

