Uh, capitalism?

Via KTIV:

Four Mississippi inmates are facing more charges after allegedly breaking out of jail, burglarizing a nearby Dollar General store, and then sneaking back into jail without being noticed by guards.

According to police the inmates jumped the fence at the Holmes-Humphreys County Correction Facility

and walked less than a mile to a Dollar General. Police say surveillance video from that night shows they broke in after hours to steal any and everything they could get their hands on.

