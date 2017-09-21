Of course, that’s why she’ll never understand why people voted for him and she’s not really interested.

Via Red Alert Politics:

Journalist Megyn Kelly told Ellen she’d welcome President Donald Trump on her new show, Megyn Kelly Today.

After telling Kelly she would not have the sitting president on her show, DeGeneres received massive applause from her studio audience.

“I just, you know, he is who he is and he has enough attention and he has his Twitter account and he has ways to get his message across. There’s nothing that I am going to say to him that is going to change him and I don’t want to give him a platform because it just validates him. And for me to have someone on the show, I really, I have to at least admire them in some way and I can’t have someone who I feel is not only dangerous for the country and for me personally as a gay woman but to the world. He’s dividing all of us and I think I don’t want him on the show,” DeGeneres said again to massive applause.