The snowflakes sure have it easy.

Via Campus Reform:

So-called “white privilege checklists” continue to surface at campuses across the country, and in some cases professors even ask their students to survey the list for extra credit.

In fact, The College Fix reported Tuesday that students in a sociology class at San Diego State University were offered extra credit for completing the checklist with a corresponding list of questions.

The checklist, however, has popped up at universities across the country, presenting students with variations of 20 different scenarios in which they are to “place a check next to the privileges that apply” to them.“I can if I wish arrange to be in the company of people of my race most of the time,” and “I can be sure that my children will be given curricular materials that testify to the existence of their race” are just some of the 20 or so scenarios presented on the checklist, which has been found at other schools across the country.

At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for instance, Campus Reform reported in July that the same checklist was provided online for students in a series of resources designed to help visitors determine whether they had “white privilege,” “able-bodied privilege,” heterosexual privilege,” “male privilege,” or “social class privilege.”