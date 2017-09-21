So, yeah, probably a great idea to fire him.

Via NY Post:

Preet Bharara, the Manhattan US attorney fired by President Trump, is joining CNN as a senior legal analyst, Politico reported.

Known as the “Sheriff of Wall Street,” Bharara has said Trump fired him in March after first telling him shortly after the election that he wanted him to remain in the federal prosecutor’s post.

Since his dismissal, Bharara has become something of a media juggernaut, launching a Twitter account that has 440,000 followers and a podcast called “Stay Tuned with Preet.”

