Not so nice after all…

Via Daily Caller:

Jimmy Kimmel went on a tirade against Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Wednesday night, ultimately threatening to “pound” him the next time he saw him.

On Fox News early Wednesday, Kilmeade criticized Kimmel for constantly talking about health care despite running a comedy show. Kimmel got revenge by using his show Wednesday to accuse Kilmeade of being two-faced and a “phony little creep.”

“He follows me on Twitter, he asked me to write a blurb for his book, he calls my agent looking for projects,” Kimmel said of Kilmeade. “He’s dying to be a member of the Hollywood elite. The only reason he’s not a member of the Hollywood elite is nobody will hire him!”

