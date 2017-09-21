He can’t handle the truth.

Via Campus Reform:

A professor recently argued that “it is hard to be a campus conservative”—not because schools are “bastions of liberalism” but simply “because they are universities.”

Professor Leslie Green, who currently teaches at Balliol College of Oxford University but has held several visiting professorships at institutions like the University of California-Berkeley and New York University, argued in a recent blog post that conservatives do not fit in on campus because they are “truth-deniers.”

“When the right claims that US universities have been taken over by ‘liberals’, and that faculty and students of ‘conservative’ opinions are afraid to speak up, they do not mean that its campuses are now swamped by people who think we should restrict liberty only to prevent harm to others, or who demand that social inequalities benefit the worst-off,” he writes, instead claiming “they mean American universities are full of people who believe things like” the idea that species “arose through natural selection” [emphasis in original].[…]

“Those who think views in the college should mirror votes in the electoral college are bound to feel cheated,” he concludes. “Maybe they can take comfort in the welcoming company they can find in America’s churches, legislatures, and even its courts.”

