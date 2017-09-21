Butt hurt ensued.

Via The Hill:

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer tore into the media on Wednesday, casting the White House press corps as “largely a liberal group of people willing to overlook” the misdeeds and mistakes of Democratic presidents, while unfairly savaging the Trump administration.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Spicer said the media has done poorly at holding journalists to account for incorrect and misleading news coverage.

Spicer took aim at the Post, in particular, saying that a May 10 article that described Spicer huddling with aides near a grouping of bushes on White House grounds after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey as “a lie.”

“Instead of focusing on the news, you had Jenna Johnson saying, ‘How do I create a fake scene to make something more clickworthy,'” Spicer told the Post, referring to the reporter that authored that story.

The former press secretary also accused The New York Times of publishing a misleading report, in which Spicer was quoted as saying that he regretted berating journalists over the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd in his debut press briefing in January.

“Glenn did a masterful job of taking what I said for his own purposes,” Spicer told the Post, referring to Glenn Thrush, a Times reporter who interviewed him for that story. “He asked if I had any regrets and I said, ‘Yes, of course I do.’ He turned it into, as would be expected, all about the media.”

