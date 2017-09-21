Whatever it takes to get his message across.

Via WXMI:

If you live in Kent County, you might’ve noticed him. He’s a man who gets up early to run a few miles, but he does it while carrying an American flag and wearing a tutu.

At first glance, you might think he’s a little nuts, and Robert Woldhuis will admit that he kind of is. He’s an ultra runner, now training for a 50 mile race, but Fridays are what he calls ‘Fly the Flag Friday’ and it’s getting a lot of attention.

Everyone has a favorite superhero. Some people might say Batman or Superman, but what about ‘Tutuman?’

‘Tutuman,’ also known as Robert Woldhuis, can be seen running around Wyoming carrying the American flag and wearing a ballet skirt.

It started in 2014, when he wore a tutu during a race.

“People smiled and engaged with me as I was running by and I thought, you know what, something this simple brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of light into someone’s life, then absolutely I’m all about doing it,” said Woldhuis.

But there’s a little more to it. Woldhuis is an Army veteran and is hoping to send a message by carrying the flag.

“The flag is a very important thing for me,” said Woldhuis. “The carrying the flag on Fly the Flag Friday is just getting people that are busy with their lives and busy with everyday stuff to stop for just one second and realize that a lot of people have died for this flag. A lot of people have sacrificed so much for this flag and if they just see this for one second and they remember that, then it’s worth it.”

Woldhuis says he remembers why he carries the flag when it starts to get heavy.

“It’s a good reminder of why I’m carrying it,” said Woldhuis. “When it gets to where your arm is cramping up, it’s just a good reminder that so many people have fought and died for this flag. I’m honored to carry it just so one person could possibly remember why we have this flag.”

