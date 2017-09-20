Via Daily Caller:

The American electoral college system should be abolished because it provides foreign nations with the opportunity to influence the outcomes of U.S. presidential elections, according to Politico.

The authors used Alexander Hamilton’s Federalist No. 68 to explain the Founding Fathers’ theory that the U.S. electoral college would protect the nation from “the desire in foreign powers to gain an improper ascendant in our councils.”

The story further argued that Hamilton and the other American forefathers could not have imagined, or prepared for, an election like 2016, thereby bolstering the claim that Russia “was able to manipulate America’s election process with stunning effectiveness.”

