Propriety? What’s that?

Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters has been obsessed with impeaching Donald Trump – so much so that her latest call for impeachment was during a eulogy.

During comedian Dick Gregory’s funeral on Saturday, Waters quickly turned what was supposed to be a memorial of her friend into an anti-Trump political rally, reports The American Mirror.

“I’m cleaning out the White House,” Waters declared. “We’re going to sanitize the White House. We’re not going to take what is happening in this country. Haven’t you taken enough?”

“And then comes along this person,” she said of Trump. “This person who does not respect you. This dishonorable human being who cheats everybody! This dishonorable human being who will lie at the drop of a hat. This dishonorable human being who has the alt-right, and the KKK and everybody else inside his Cabinet!”

