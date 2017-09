Must be all that positive press coverage… yeah, no.

Via Politico:

President Donald Trump’s summer swoon appears to be over.

After months of declining poll numbers, the president’s approval ratings have stabilized — and even ticked up slightly — over the past month.

President Donald Trump’s summer swoon appears to be over.

After months of declining poll numbers, the president’s approval ratings have stabilized — and even ticked up slightly — over the past month.