Via Breitbart:

Veteran actor Morgan Freeman appeared in a political video published Monday, in which he demanded President Donald Trump speak directly to the American people about the extent of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

While insisting that the Kremlin’s election interference is “no movie script,” Morgan said, “we need our president to speak directly to us and tell us the truth.”

“We need him to sit behind the desk in the Oval Office and say, ‘My fellow Americans. During this past election, we cam under attack by the Russian government,” Freeman demands Trump to say, adding, ‘I’ve called on Congress and out intelligence community to use every resource available to conduct a thorough investigation to determine exactly how this happened.’”



