Via Daily Mail:

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he has reached a decision on the fate of the Iran nuclear deal negotiated under President Barack Obama – but not what it is.

A day after he called that deal, reached along with Iran and five other countries an ’embarrassment,’ Trump faced questions about his intentions following a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah outside the United Nations General Assembly.

‘I have decided,’ Trump said when asked about his plans for the deal. He repeated the statement three times.

Pressed on what his decision was, Trump smiled and said: ‘I’ll let you know what the decision is.’

