Via Chicago Tribune:

More than 30 people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend, and another 11 people were fatally shot as the city marked 500 homicides for 2017, according to police and data kept by the Tribune.

Authorities provided information on 31 shootings in neighborhoods across the city, from Wicker Park, East Garfield Park and Fernwood to Burnside, Washington Heights and Little Village from Friday afternoon to early Monday. Eleven more people were shot to death, bringing total shooting incidents during the weekend to 42.

Four people were shot to death in a rifle shooting in Brighton Park on Friday, as they traveled in a car, police said. Police found their bodies in the vehicle. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a woman in the car was believed to be pregnant, but police won’t know for sure until the autopsy.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Saturday identified the deceased as Michelle Cano; Ida Arvizu, 28; Joel Sandoval, 24; and Miguel Sandoval, 27.

