What good side?

Via Page Six:

Barbra Streisand only wants to be shot from her “good side” — even when it comes to charity.

The singing diva joined other A-list celebrities such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake, Kerry Washington and Diddy at the “Hand in Hand” relief benefit in LA last week, but made sure fotogs shot her best side (which we’re told is the left side of her face).

“There were a ton of celebrities on the red carpet, but she wanted to walk the carpet in reverse order, so the cameras would only shoot her good side. It was as if she was a salmon swimming upstream,” a source quipped.

