One group claims she never gave them any money, depsite the fact that she said they were one of the five she was funding. Where is the media attention to the obvious inconsistency otherwise known as a lie?

Via Daily Caller:

A number of liberal “resistance” groups would not say if they received the donations that aides of failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed she sent from her dark money nonprofit, with one group outright saying they did not receive a contribution from Clinton’s group.

Clinton said in May that she had intended to “be a part of the resistance” against President Donald Trump and announced that she had started Onward Together, a 501 (c)(4) nonprofit that allows donors to contribute unlimited sums of money and does not have to disclose its contributors. Clinton said she would use the group to fund established liberal resistance groups that are in a position to quickly counter Trump through direct action and protests.

“From the Women’s March to airports across the country where communities are welcoming immigrants and refugees to town hall meetings in every community, Americans are speaking out like never before,” Clinton wrote in an email to supporters in May. “I believe more fiercely than ever that citizen engagement at every level is central to a strong and vibrant democracy.”

