Via Washington Examiner:

Paul Manafort’s spokesman condemned recent reports that his client had been surveilled by federal officials while serving in the Trump campaign and after the 2016 presidential election as well.

“If true, it is a felony to reveal the existence of a FISA warrant, regardless of the fact that no charges ever emerged,” Jason Maloni said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

“The U.S Department of Justice’s Inspector General should immediately conduct an investigation into these leaks and to examine the motivations behind a previous Administration’s effort to surveil a political opponent. Mr. Manafort requests that the Department of Justice release any intercepts involving him and any non-Americans so interested parties can come to the same conclusion as the DOJ — there is nothing there.”

Manafort was Trump’s campaign manager for most of the summer in 2016 after Corey Lewandowski was fired. Manafort’s dealings with Ukraine were a major factor in his dismissal as the campaign manager in August of that year.

