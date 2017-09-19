Because of the name. Sick.

Via Daily Caller:

The organizer of a triathlon in North Carolina called “Tri at the Trump” has canceled the event because people were mad that it was supposed to occur at a Trump National golf course.

The swimming, biking, and running race had been scheduled to occur at the Trump National Golf Club on Oct. 8 in Mooresville, reports The Charlotte Observer.

Proceeds from the “Tri at the Trump” race would have benefitted children with cancer and other terminal diseases.

The race organizer, Chuck McAllister, said he had received a number of complaints about the name of the triathlon and its association with Trump.

McAllister initially tried changing the name from “Tri at the Trump” to “Tri for Good.”

