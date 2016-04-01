Surprise!!

Via The Hill:

A bipartisan group of governors including Republicans John Kasich (Ohio) and Brian Sandoval (Nevada) is urging the Senate to reject the latest ObamaCare repeal effort.

In a letter to Senate leaders, the governors urged lawmakers not to abandon bipartisan market stabilization talks led by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.).

“Only open, bipartisan approaches can achieve true, lasting reforms,” the governors wrote.

Those signing the letter included Kasich and Sandoval as well as independent Gov. Bill Walker (Alaska).

Alaskan Sen. Lisa Murkowski was one of the three Republicans who voted against the GOP’s repeal bill in July. She is undecided on the most recent bill.

