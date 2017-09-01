Pittsburg-area criminals nod in agreement.

Via Campus Reform:

University of Pittsburgh students are demanding that school officials disarm all university police while banning “city cops” from campus entirely.

According to The Pitt Maverick, members of the school’s Fossil-Free Pitt Coalition and United Students Against Sweatshops presented a list of 15 demands to Chancellor Patrick Gallagher during a Friday protest.

“Chancellor Gallagher, in the political climate we’re forced to inhabit, our university cannot stay silent on issues that affect our community,” the ultimatum states, giving Gallagher until the 2018 academic year to address the demands. “To do so would be to stand in opposition to those of us in the Pittsburgh community [who] are vulnerable to classism, racism, [and] gender-based violence.”