A cellphone ‘bomb’ has been discovered hidden inside a mobile phone by staff screening baggage in an X-ray machine at Mangalore Airport in India.

An IndiGo flight from Mangalore to Dubai was delayed this afternoon when a suspicious “clay-like” item was detected by airport scanners.

The discovery sparked a major security scare as Indian media reported a 26-year-old man travelling to Dubai had been arrested after police were called.

Early reports suggested there was confusion as to whether the device was viable or fake. Sniffer dogs reportedly gave a “mixed signal” if the item was explosive or whether it contained a chemical used to launch a possible gas attack.

Indian media reported a “suspicious clay-like object” was found in the Dubai-bound passenger’s mobile phone which was located in his check-in baggage.

