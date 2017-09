Lawbreaking Democrats strike again.

Arrests made at DACA protest down the street from Trump Tower in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/aeWUPxegND — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 19, 2017

Calling for a ‘clean’ Dream Act means they don’t want DACA to be contingent on more border security, they want all 11 million illegal aliens given status/citizenship.

Here are the crazy Democrats.