Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump said the U.S. will “totally destroy North Korea” if forced to defend itself during a speech before the United Nations on Tuesday.

Trump, who recently referred to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man” in a tweet, used the term again during his first speech before the U.N. General Assembly. Castigating North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and belligerent behavior, he called on the body to unite against the rogue regime.

“No nation on earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles,” Trump said. “The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.”

