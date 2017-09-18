The gist of it seems to be not to affect the present folks who are in the military.

Via Daily Mail:

The Department of Defense will allow existing servicemen and women who are transgender to continue serving indefinitely, but First, people who are being treated for ‘gender dysphoria’ – the condition where a person identifies as the opposite of their biological gender – can no longer enlist or receive officer commissions.

And transgender troops can continue receiving transition-related medical treatment for now, the Pentagon said Monday, amid mounting challenges to President Donald Trump’s effective ban on funding such procedures as well as accepting new openly transgender personnel.

Trump blindsided the Pentagon in July when he tweeted that transgender troops, who had been allowed to serve openly under rules implemented by Barack Obama’s administration, would be barred from the military.

The White House formalized the decree in an August 25 directive, but Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has ordered the current Obama-era policy remain in effect until officials conduct a review of how a ban might be implemente

