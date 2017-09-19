Separate menus also?

Via Daily Caller:

Southern Jim Crow laws might be history but segregation is making a comeback at Brown University.

Brown University has decided to offer a new kind of segregation, but now it’s being billed as “racial reconciliation” as the academic institution promotes segregated “dinner discussion groups” where black students can sit by themselves. Muslim women are also separated from others who are not of their sex and religion.

In the wake of the Charlottesville riots, the university is using a $30,000 grant from the Association of American Colleges and Universities to “break down racial hierarchies and create a positive narrative about race in the community,” reports the The Brown Daily Herald.

The source of the funding is the Newman’s Own Foundation and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. Brown University Chaplain Rev. Janet Cooper-Nelson will be leading these reconciliation discussions, which she told the Brown newspaper will “allow the women to engage in topics such as the intersection of race, Islam and gender fluidity.”

