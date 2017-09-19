The weave must have been from Jamaica.

Via BPR:

Unbe-weavable! This excuse rates up there with “the dog ate my homework.”

Tracy Gittens, a sergeant with the New York Police Department, claims she failed a drug test for marijuana because of her weave.

Gittens has a plum assignment as part of the personal security detail for Chirlane McCray, the African-American wife of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In January 2017, Gittens was suspended without pay for 30 days after failing a random drug test. Gittens, 42, has since been on paid desk duty as she awaits a departmental trial.

She has maintained her innocence all along, claiming that a strand from her weave — which is made of human hair — tested positive for pot.

She says the hair (which testers allegedly snipped from the back of her head) was not hers. Gittens claims if her own hair had been tested, she would have passed.

Meanwhile, Gittens’ NYPD colleagues don’t buy her hair-brained excuse. “Oh stop! it doesn’t even pass the laugh test,” one police source told the New York Post. “That’s one of the lamest excuses I’ve ever heard. What people will do to save their jobs is pathetic.”

