Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown of California compared President Donald Trump supporters to prehistoric cave dwellers Monday during a New York climate event.

Brown, an outspoken Trump critic, issued an usually harsh derision of Trump supporters after dismissing the president’s rhetoric on climate change science and U.S. policy toward North Korea as “stupid and dangerous and silly.”

“They’re both kind of very similar,” Brown said. “You should check out the derivation of ‘Trump-ite’ and ‘troglodyte,’ because they both refer to people who dwell in deep, dark caves.”

Brown attended the climate event, which coincided with the U.N. meeting in New York, to continue his advocacy for a state based commitment to the Paris Climate Accords. The Trump administration announced the U.S. would be reneging on earlier commitments to participate in the international climate change framework in May.