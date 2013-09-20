Yeah, no.

Via The Hill:

CNN host Don Lemon said if President Trump is demanding an apology from ESPN’s Jamele Hill for referring to him as a white supremacist, Trump should first apologize to former President Obama.

“I think when the president worked for NBC at “The Apprentice,” and he said that Barack Obama was not born here, and he called Barack Obama a racist, if he apologizes for that, then maybe ESPN should apologize,” Lemon told TMZ, in a video posted on Sunday.

Lemon’s comments come after Hill, who is a co-host on ESPN’s “Sports Center,” called Trump a white supremacist on Twitter.