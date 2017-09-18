Gotta love that income inequality!
Via Free Beacon:
Former President Barack Obama is enjoying the perks of post-White House life in the form of hefty financial industry speaking fees.
Obama spoke to clients of Northern Trust Corp. in New York last month for roughly $400,000, Bloomberg reported Monday.
Next week, he will be the keynote speaker for Cantor Fitzgerald LP’s health-care conference, where he will be paid another $400,000, a person familiar with the arrangement told Bloomberg. Cantor CEO Howard Lutnick said Obama would speak and take questions at the conference, which lasts three days and starts Sept. 25.