How great is this?

Via Daily Caller:

A group of riot police reportedly chanted “Whose streets? Our streets!” Sunday night after arresting more than 80 violent rioters protesting the acquittal of an officer who shot a black man in 2011.

A large group of rioters stayed after a dispersal order on the third day of protest against officer Jason Stockley’s acquittal in the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. After dispersing the group, police took a page out of the protesters’ book and began chanting “Whose streets? Our streets!” according to the Associated Press. A police commander at the scene claimed he hadn’t heard the chant, but called it “not acceptable.”

Keep reading…