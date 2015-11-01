Academia at its finest.

Via Campus Reform:

This year, Princeton University’s annual Constitution Day Lecture contended that “the academy has never promoted free speech as a central value.”

The lecture, given by Prof. Carolyn Rouse, Chair of the Department of Anthropology and Director of the Program in African Studies, was entitled “F%*# Free Speech: An Anthropologist’s Take on Campus Speech Debates.”

As Campus Reform previously reported, Rouse is currently overseeing a project called “Trumplandia,” which serves as a partial basis for a course called “Trumpland” that explores the contributions of “white identity politics” and conspiracy theories to President Trump’s successful 2016 election campaign.

Rouse began her lecture by asserting that “the way which free speech is being celebrated in the media makes little to no sense anthropologically,” because she does not consider freedom of expression a panacea.