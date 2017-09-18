Oh, goody, NFL completely wants to lose any viewers. Michael Bennett also falsely accused the police of improperly detaining him after Mayweather fight because he was black. He’s a compatriot of Kaepernick.

Via NY Post:

The NFL would prefer the players’ now-ubiquitous protests take a back seat to the action this season, but it looks like the league won’t get its wish.

If anything, the players seem ready to take their social critique beyond sitting during the national anthem.

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, who is among the ranks of NFL players to sit during the anthem, celebrated a sack Sunday afternoon with a single raised fist.

Keep reading…