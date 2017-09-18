Via Daily Mail:

Hillary Clinton doesn’t believe her husband’s tarmac meeting with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch ruined public perception of her or cost her the election.

The former presidential candidate spoke to PBS while promoting her new book ‘What Happened.’

She has blamed many factors for why she lost to President Donald Trump, including but not limited to Facebook, former FBI director James Comey and the Electoral College.

But Clinton ‘rejects’ the notion that Bill’s meeting with the attorney general who was investigating her emails cost her the election.

She admitted it was a bad look and blames Comey above Lynch.

When Judy Woodruff asked whether or not this was a fatal mistake, Clinton responded: ‘I honestly reject that premise, partly because there’s a chain of command in the Justice Department.

‘There’s a deputy attorney general. We all now know who it was, Sally Yates, a woman of experience and integrity.

