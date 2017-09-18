Feel good story of the day.

Via The Hill:

The 2017 Emmy Awards show hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS is tracking to be the lowest-rated in the show’s televised history, according to preliminary numbers from Nielsen Media Research.

The 8.2 overnight rating among metered-market households is down 2 percent from the previous all-time low from just last year when Jimmy Kimmel hosted on ABC. An 8.2 rating equates to about 11.2 million viewers.

The Emmys weren’t even the highest-rated program in its timeslot, losing easily to NBC’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons, which registered a 12.6 overnight rating.

Much of the evening at the Emmys was focused on President Trump, with staunch critic Colbert hitting the former reality TV star from the start of the opening monologue and throughout the entire show.The night also featured actor Alec Baldwin winning an Emmy Award for his portrayal of the president on Saturday Night Live, actress Kate McKinnon winning one for her portrayal of 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer appearing to mock himself for his comments in January declaring President Trump’s inauguration was the most watched in history.