"Unlike the presidency, #Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote." pic.twitter.com/HuGWxQfXFL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 18, 2017

Except not so much.

Emmys are voted on by the Academy members, not the public, not even all actors. Just the select group of Academy members.

Either he doesn’t even know how they’re selected, which seems doubtful or he just thought the public would be too ignorant to know what he was saying wasn’t true.

