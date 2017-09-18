Reports of a lot of people being shipped in from out of town too.

Via Daily Caller:

St. Louis police arrested more than 80 demonstrators that vandalized city businesses and assaulted police officers in a series of protests against a not guilty verdict in a fatal police shooting Sunday night.

About 100 demonstrators broke off after an official protest ended and began vandalizing property, knocking down flower pots and smashing windows, reports CNN. Some protesters also began spraying an unknown substance on officers, the St. Louis Police Department said.

“Some criminals assaulted law enforcement officers and threw chemicals and rocks at them. All of the officers’ injuries were minor or moderate. All will be returned to duty soon,” Police Commissioner Larry O’Toole said late Sunday night.

Riot police eventually showed up to arrest the demonstrators, taking them into custody and confiscating a total of five weapons from people.

Keep reading…