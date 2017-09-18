Awww, too bad.

Via Free Beacon:

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards and caused reporters to lose it.

Emmy host Stephen Colbert introduced Spicer, who entered the stage on a mobile podium similar to the one Melissa McCarthy used on ‘Saturday Night Live’ to mock the former press secretary. Spicer took the opportunity to mock himself, and joked that the 2017 Emmy’s would have the “largest audience ever,” in reference to his earlier claim that President Donald Trump’s inauguration had the biggest audience.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period! Both in person and around the world,” said Spicer.

