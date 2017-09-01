Nuts.

Via The Hill:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) ripped Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday afternoon following reports that he was “berated” by President Trump in the Oval Office earlier this year.

“To Jeff Sessions, how does it feel to be dragged & humiliated? Now you know how the African Americans you disrespected feel,” Waters wrote on Twitter.

Waters was referring to accusations in the 1980s that Sessions referred to a black attorney working under him in Alabama as “boy” on multiple occasions and allegations that he once referred to the NAACP and other civil rights organizations as “un-American.”

The Democratic lawmaker’s tweet Friday came days after The New York Times reported that Trump berated Sessions during a meeting in May after Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel to lead the Justice Department’s probe into ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia during the presidential race.