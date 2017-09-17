Putting the social justice warriors on notice.

A christian Wisconsin Dairy Queen owner has put social justice warriors on notice with a “politically incorrect” trigger warning sign.

“This restaurant is politically incorrect,” the sign reads. “We have been known to say ‘Merry Christmas, Happy Easter (and) God Bless America.”

“We salute and honor the flag, give thanks to our troops, police officers and firefighters, give thanks for the USA and give free sundaes to veterans on veterans day.”

And it concludes with a warning for the perennially offended crowd.

“If this offends you, you are welcome to contact the owner at [email protected] and arrange a ‘snowflake safe space’ a minimum 24 hours in advance.”

