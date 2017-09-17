Via Biz Pac Review:

The college professor who refused to leave campus under pressure from students, who wanted all white people off of school grounds for the 2017 “Day of Absence,” has settled his $3.85 million lawsuit with the university.

Evergreen State College settled for $500,000 with the professor, Bret Weinstein, and his wife Heather Heying who accused the school of failing to “protect its employees from repeated provocative and corrosive verbal and written hostility based on race, as well as threats of physical violence,” The Olympian reported.

The lawsuit said that Evergreen “sent the unmistakable message that the school will tolerate (and even endorse) egregious violations (and even crimes) purportedly to advance racial social goals, diminishing the collegiate experience for all, and fostering a racially hostile work and retaliatory environment for faculty and staff.”

