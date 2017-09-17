Standard operating procedure.

Via St. Louis Post Dispatch:

For the second consecutive night, peaceful daytime protests descended into late-night violence with broken windows and thrown rocks, water bottles and garbage can lids following Friday’s acquittal of a white former police officer in the shooting death of a black suspect.

Shortly before 11 p.m. at Leland and Delmar, a small group of protesters threw chunks of concrete at police and broke windows at numerous Delmar Loop businesses. A chair was thrown through the window of a Starbucks. One protester was seen hitting a police SUV with a hammer. Police made more than a half-dozen arrests witnessed by reporters, including a protester who was carried away by officers by his arms and legs.

As the chaos escalated, scores of police officers in riot gear pushed forward against the demonstrators just after 11 p.m. — about two hours after daytime protest organizers had congratulated their followers on keeping their demonstrations peaceful.

By 11:30, about 200 police officers had pushed most of the protesters out of the area and the violence and vandalism appeared to be dissipating. The sidewalks along the vibrant area of restaurants and shops were strewn with glass from broken windows.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of protesters marched through the Delmar Loop near nightfall Saturday, as Mayor Lyda Krewson appealed to residents for calm and normalcy going into the second night of protests.

“These are not the images we want to see of our city,” Krewson told reporters at an early evening news conference, referring to violence in the Central West End the night before that included damage to her house. “We have some work to do here.”

She implored residents to “go about their lives” amid canceled events and uncertainty about how long the unrest would continue. “I know our small-business owners would appreciate seeing you again,” she said. “Of course, go to work, of course go out to eat. We shouldn’t be so fearful here.”

