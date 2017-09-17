Mother Nature lending a helping hand. Update to this story.

Via KRTV:

The recent rain and snow will have a definite effect on crews fighting wildfires across Montana.

The fires have scorched more than 1 million acres of land across Montana so far in 2017.

People have been excited to see the rain and snow, but just because it came it doesn’t necessarily mean that the fires are taken care of.

The National Weather Service center says that this kind of low-intensity rain is really good for firefighting, especially in open areas.

Many areas of central and western Montana received a couple of inches rain on Thursday and Friday, and higher-elevation areas in the mountains received several inches of snow – some areas reported more than a foot.

But even though it sounds like the firefighters will be getting a bit of relief their jobs are still not done just yet. In a lot of places, the trees are too thick for the rainfall to make it to the ground — which means that the fire continues to burn under the canopy.

